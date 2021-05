There are no nearby structures and no injuries reported

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire broke out at a vacant church in Youngstown around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Calvary Freewill Holiness Church is on the corner of Jefferson and Clyde streets.

The fire appears to have started in the basement.

There are no nearby structures and no injuries reported.

We’ve sent a reporter to the scene to gather more information. Stick with us for updates.