MAHONING Twp, Pa. (WKBN)- Firefighters from multiple communities are battling a house fire in Lawrence County Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to Butch Circle in Mahoning Township around 5 a.m.

Firefighters did not say how many people were in the home at the time of the fire. We are working to find out this information.

Fire departments from Mahoning Township, Union Township, Neshannock Township, and Bessemer are on the scene.