NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — New Castle Firefighters were called to a fire at a vacant hotel in the downtown area Sunday morning.

According to the department’s Facebook page, there were flames and heavy smoke seen going through the first and second floors, extending to the attic.

The second floor became structurally compromised and eventually collapsed. There is significant damage to the structure.

Crews from Union Township and Shenango Township assisted on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.