LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pennsylvania (WKBN) – First News is on the scene of a fire at a gas well in Mercer County.

It’s happening at the 1800 block of Mercer-West Middlesex Rd. in East Lackawannock Township.

Several emergency crews have been called in.

Our news crew was stopped about a mile outside the fire scene. Officials on scene say there is a half mile evacuation in place around the gas well.

A staging area is set up at a nearby church.

