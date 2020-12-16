Fire at Hubbard Twp. mobile home park kills woman inside

It happened at a mobile home in the 5900 block of Youngstown Hubbard Road

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A fire at a mobile home park in Hubbard Township claimed the life of a woman inside.

It happened at the Valley Mobile Home Park in the 5900 block of Youngstown Hubbard Road.

A neighbor saw the mobile home on fire just after noon Wednesday. The caller told 911 dispatchers that there was a person inside.

Three fire departments raced to the scene, and 17 firefighters had their work cut out, trying to get through the fire and find the person inside or anyone else who may have been there.

“I guess some residents here heard some screams, arrived on scene, like I said, fully involved, and they went to work, put it out,” said Eagle Joint Fire Chief Ron Stanish.

The person inside did not survive.

“From first view, when I got here, there was really from the onset of it, really no chance of survival once we got here. But they did make entry and try to look for any other occupants in the structure,” Stanish said.

Fire investigators also spent the afternoon looking around inside the home for any indication about how the fire had started.