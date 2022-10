NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Niles Fire Department responded to a house fire at a family’s home early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called shortly before 4 a.m. to the 100 block of West 1st Street in Niles.

The fire caused damage throughout the home.

Crews said that eight family members made it out of the house safely.

Firefighters said that a space heater caused the fire. The fire is still under investigation.

Dominic Weser contributed to this report.