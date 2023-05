BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A fire at a state Route 46 mobile home park destroyed one mobile home and damaged another but no one was injured.

Crews from several departments were called the Cass Lake Mobile Home Park just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

One unit was totally destroyed while an adjoining one suffered warped siding from the heat.

Fire officials say they are trying to find where the blaze started and how it started.