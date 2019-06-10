Finishing touches underway for 1st concert at new Youngstown event venue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Excitement is building for the opening of the new Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

The new outdoor entertainment venue opens this Friday with a free event for the public to show off the city’s newest attraction.

“Festivities will start about 5:30 p.m. We got bands playing all night. You can come in, you can bring a lawn chair, you can bring a blanket, you can sit down into the lawn or you can sit in the reserve seat area. It’s kind of first come, first serve,” said Eric Ryan, president of JAC Management Group.

Then, Saturday is the big day, the amphitheatre’s first concert featuring Michael Stanley and Donnie Iris. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

The venue, which overlooks the Youngstown skyline, can pack up to 4,800 people.

“On that day, if you have lawn seats you can rent chairs from us because we don’t want people bringing in high lawn chairs during high traffic shows,” Ryan said.

It costs $5 to rent a chair during concerts. You cannot bring food or drinks inside.

A big question on everyone’s mind is parking. Ryan says there’s plenty of room.

“We can fit 7,000 people at the Covelli Centre and we’ve never had an issue with parking. We don’t have any events going on both at the Covelli Centre and the amphitheatre this year scheduled at the same time, so we have plenty of parking. The amphitheatre fits 5,000, the Covelli Centre fits 7,000, so we have plenty of parking. We actually expanded our parking. We have more parking in the back now,” Ryan said.

He encourages people to park at the Covelli Centre (229 Front St.) then walk over to the amphitheatre, which is located along S. Phelps Street, off of Front Street.

For those who use handicap parking, you can park off of Emily Street or right next to the amphitheatre.

For information about parking, what you can and cannot bring, seating arrangements and more, visit the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre’s website.