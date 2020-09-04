Financial planning and credit restoration company opening in downtown Youngstown

The MT Financial Group provides credit restoration packages, business consultations and financial planning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new business is opening in downtown Youngstown next weekend.

The MT Financial Group is located at 237 E. Front St. next to the Covelli Centre.

The company provides credit restoration packages, business consultations and financial planning.

There will be a live raffle, giveaways, food and drinks for the business’ grand opening on Friday, Sept. 11 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The MT Financial Group will also be providing a free credit crash course that day to help people understand what lenders are looking for in a credit profile.

