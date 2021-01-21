Financial assistance available for struggling bars, restaurants in Mahoning County

State Rep. Al Cutrona, of Canfield, said over 100 of the eligible Mahoning County licensed liquor distributors have not taken advantage of the government funding yet

(WKBN) – Bars and restaurants across Mahoning County that are struggling during the pandemic can now apply for financial assistance.

The $38.7 million Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund provides financial support to small businesses losing customers and revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Introduced by Gov. Mike DeWine, liquor permit holders throughout the state of Ohio are eligible to receive funding of $2,500, since bars saw shutdowns throughout the pandemic.

State Rep. Al Cutrona, of Canfield, said over 100 of the eligible Mahoning County licensed liquor distributors have not taken advantage of the government funding yet or even applied.

“I know businesses and workers continue to struggle because of this pandemic, and I encourage those facing difficult times to pursue this initiative,” said Cutrona. “While this program is not an end-all solution by any means, hopefully it can ease some of the burdens facing small business owners due to COVID-19.”

Eligible businesses include restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries, wineries, casinos and private clubs. Applications for funding can be found on BusinessHelp.Ohio.Gov.