Final walk-thru set for Market Street Elementary

The school will be open to the public one last time

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Those who want to take a final look at the now closed Market Street Elementary School will get their chance this weekend.

The school will open one last time to the public from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The event is hosted by the Boardman High School Alumni Association.

Old yearbooks will be on display, former school officials are scheduled to speak, musical performances are planned and a closing ceremony will take place.

Cheryl Tarantino helped plan the event and says they didn’t want to miss out on an opportunity to cherish the place where a lot of people made memories, and there was overwhelming support from the community wanting to see it one more time.

“As soon as the news hit, there has been just so much chatter on our alumni and Boardman social media sites and surprisingly it’s been very positive, very reminiscent,” Tarantino said.

Retired teacher Dean Wilson taught in the Boardman school district for 40 years. He says the district has seen many changes over the years, but there is one thing that stood the test of time.

“The demographics have changed, technology has changed, but the feeling at Market Street here has prevailed over all those years,” he said.

Doors to the school will open at 10 a.m. Saturday. A presentation will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by a final lowering of the flag.

The Boardman Board of Education announced earlier this year that the school would close as part of the district’s cost-saving realignment plan.

Boardman’s three remaining elementary schools, Stadium Drive, West Boulevard and Robinwood Lane will accommodate the Market Street students. Teachers will follow.