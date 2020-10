You'll be able to get your favorite fair foods one last time on Friday and Saturday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The third and final Fair Food Extravaganza is happening at the Canfield Fairgrounds this weekend.

You’ll be able to get your favorite fair foods from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Drivers are asked to enter at Gate 8 on State Route 46.

Here’s a map of all of the vendors participating:

