SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharon Historical Society is hosting its second and final history walk of the season this weekend.

The history walks started in downtown Sharon a decade ago.

As a part of WaterFire Sharon, the historical society will give a free guided tour of a local neighborhood.

There will be three walks on Saturday at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

“Learn our local history especially because there is so much of it that a lot of people dont know especially if you are living in the area or are new to the area there is so much history I think a lot of people would be suprised when they come on this walk to learn how much wealth was in the area,” Taylor Galaska, President Marketing Director Of Sharon Historical Society.

The Sharon Historical Society says the walk is free for anyone at any income level to enjoy and learn the history in the area.

Over the years, the Historical Walks have grown tremendously from around 20 people to over 300 people joining.

If you plan to enjoy the final history walk of the season the starting location will be C.M Musser Elementary School in Sharon.

The walk is about a mile and a half long, so don’t forget to bring your walking shoes and be prepared for possible rain.