Final day begins at Hermitage Historical Society Flea Market

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Sunday is the last day to head out to the Hermitage Flea Market. The market helps maintain the Hermitage Historical Society.

The Hermitage Historical Society Flea Market has been held for the past 20 years.



It’s usually held in May, but not the case this year because of COVID-19 and snow.

The flea market is one of the society’s largest source of income. It helps maintain the society and the Steward House.

It’s a three day even with more than 25 vendors.

