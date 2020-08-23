Final day to head out to Shaker Woods Village

It's the 39th annual Shaker Woods "Village", but things have looked a little different this year

(WKBN) – It’s the last day to head out to Shaker Woods Village. The event, normally known as the Shaker Woods Festival had to make some changes because of COVID-19.

It’s the 39th annual Shaker Woods “Village”, but things have looked a little different this year.

There are signs throughout the grounds to remind people of social distancing at food stands. There are hand sanitizer stations on trees and spots designated only entrances or only exits.

It’s an event that can hold up to 10,000 people, but is now limited to 3,200.

There’s one other sign people need to be aware of. It tells them to enjoy their time, but remember there are people waiting to get in.

There will be no live music but music will be playing through speakers.

The Wilts hope they can at least break even this year.