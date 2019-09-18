Film on Trump’s ‘broken promises’ premieres, much to one local Republican’s dismay

Columbiana County Republican Party Chairman Dave Johnson said claims the president has failed Ohio are not true

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A documentary titled “Promises Broken” premiered Tuesday evening in Youngstown. It was produced by a group called For Our Future Ohio, which is funded primarily by unions.

The documentary focused President Donald Trump’s “broken promises” and was told around the closing of the General Motors Lordstown plant.

About 40 people showed up to the premiere at Youngstown’s Steel Museum.

Multiple times, the documentary played a clip from President Trump’s July 2017 rally in Youngstown where he told a Covelli Centre crowd, “Don’t move, don’t sell your house.” In it, he also said, “Those jobs have left Ohio. They’re all coming back.”

Bruce Springsteen’s song “Youngstown” was part of the documentary and was how former state Senator Joe Schiavoni started the panel discussion that followed.

“That’s a good Springsteen song and all but I get so sick of hearing it all the time, you know? Because it’s like… it hurts,” Schiavoni said.

The documentary was critical of President Trump’s tax cuts, saying the cuts went mostly to big companies and to benefit the wealthy.

It also mentioned corporate greed, as did Youngtown Mayor Tito Brown.

“I didn’t realize how intentional it is until I had a chance to sit on this side as mayor. There’s opportunities for growth for everyone, but when one side gets more than the other side, it doesn’t benefit anyone,” Brown said.

Former GM Lordstown worker Crystal Carpenter wiped her tears away as she told how families packed up and left town when the plant closed.

“They gave letters saying ‘you gotta go, you gotta go.’ They didn’t care if you were married, if you had kids. Nothing,” she said.

Carpenter praised the union, saying it was a great thing for the GM Lordstown plant, while Liberty’s Monica Beasley-Martin wished her husband had a union. He was laid off from his Lordstown white-collar job.

“He didn’t get one job with General Motors because they didn’t care. So now we’re in danger of losing our house because he couldn’t get another job because he worked 30 some years. He’s too young to retire and too old to be hired someplace else,” Beasley-Martin said.

Columbiana County Republican Party Chairman Dave Johnson said claims that President Trump has failed Ohio are not true.

Johnson said Ohio has created 17,000 manufacturing jobs in the past two years, compared to 11,000 in the previous eight years.

He said unemployment is down a full percentage point and that employers around Youngstown can hardly find new employees.

Johnson also said President Trump is eager to fill the GM Lordstown plant and has canceled NAFTA.