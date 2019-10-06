Film inspired by Youngstown mafia premiers Saturday night at Movies 8

The film Body Bag is about organized crime, drugs and politicians

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A movie with local ties premiered Saturday night at Movies 8 in Boardman.

It was shot in the city of Youngstown and all talent came from the area.

Actor Danny Rios said his role as a mob boss was inspired by his days working for members of the mafia in Youngstown.

“In the ’70s, I worked for Lou Tiberio in his restaurant. So I’ve seen a lot of mafia ties and met a lot of people,” Rios said. “I’ve kind of played into it. I grew up on the east side so I was on both sides of the tracks.”

Rios plays Earl “The Pearl” in the movie.

He said it was a lot of fun to make.