NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Niles responded to another fight involving juveniles at the Eastwood Mall.

It happened Saturday evening just before 6:15 p.m.

A witness told dispatchers two girls were fighting.

While officers were on the scene, another altercation happened near the food court. Officers found mall security holding a 16-year-old boy on the ground.

Mall security told officers the boy continued to advance at a security officer when another intervened.

According to a police report, the boy’s grandmother told officers he lives with autism and was upset his sister was detained.

Previous altercations at the mall prompted a discussion in February about extra security. At that time, mall officials said they were going to communicate with the administration at local schools.

Everyone involved was asked to leave the mall, according to the police report.