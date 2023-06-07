BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman police were dispatched to the Sheetz on Boardman Poland Road around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a fight between an employee and two customers.

When they arrived on scene, police noted a Sheetz employee had blood on her right ear and a red knot on the side of her face. Reports state the two customers involved had left the store in a red Chevrolet before police arrived.

The employee said one of the customers became irate that her order was taking too long and began asking for a refund, at which point she sent her manager out to speak with them and went into the back of the store.

Reports state one of the customers, identified as Dominique Whitfield, 25, was calling for the employee to “come outside” so she could “kick her a–.” Whitfield then swung at the employee, hitting her face, before throwing a 20 once pop bottle at her, according to reports. Reports state the employee then slipped and fell on another drink that was thrown, but the report was not clear on who threw it. The employee said that Whitfield “kept coming at her” while the other customer attempted to break the two up.

The employee, who is not currently facing any charges and therefore will remain unnamed, was treated for her injuries but is expected to be OK.

While officers were speaking to the employee, other officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle containing the customers involved in the incident.

Reports state officers were searching for the red Chevrolet containing the customers and observed it running a red light. They then conducted a traffic stop where the driver, Cyashia Tubbs, 18, became “extremely confrontational” according to reports, and was placed under arrest.

Reports state Whitfield smelled of alcohol and was in possession of a nearly-empty bottle of tequila — a misdemeanor for an open container in a vehicle. When officers attempted to check Whitfield for weapons, reports state she began to yell and was placed in handcuffs.

Reports also state several relatives of Whitfield and Tubbs arrived on scene and “attempted to antagonize officers.”

The two were transported to Mahoning County Jail where they were to be held pending a mandatory court appearance.

Whitfield is facing charges of assault and open container. She is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Tubbs is facing charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and traffic-related charges. She was arraigned Tuesday and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 27.