WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A fight at Quimby Park on Wednesday ended with two girls getting pistol-whipped, according to police reports.

Officers were called for reports of a large fight at Quimby Park around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Although the scene had cleared by the time police arrived, they later received a call from a woman who reported that her 17-year-old daughter had been jumped and pistol-whipped.

According to reports, the 17-year-old’s sister went to pick her up from Quimby Park when several cars arrived and one of the occupants began fighting with the teen’s sister. Reports continue that the many female occupants of the cars joined in on the fight and when the teen tried to help her sister, she got jumped as well.

One of the occupants struck first the teen and then her sister on the back of the head with her gun.

Reports state the teen’s shirt was torn off and several people recorded the fight on their phones.

Police said the teen’s injury looked like it needed stitches, but medical treatment was refused while the reporting officer was there, the report stated.