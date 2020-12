On February 11, 59 current employees will be laid off

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Eighty workers at an East Liverpool China maker will be losing their jobs, according to The Morning Journal.

The Fiesta Tableware Company plans to close its Hill China plant on Anna Street.

On February 11, 59 current employees will be laid off.

Twenty-one employees who are on layoff will not be called back.

The company said some jobs will be available at the Newell West Virginia plant.