Fewer flowers available this Mother’s Day due to worldwide shortage

This year has been especially busy for florists despite the shortage of flowers

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you haven’t gotten anything for mom yet this Mother’s Day, flowers might not be a safe, last-minute gift idea this year.

This year is a big year for flowers. But the problem is, there’s a flower shortage.

This is due in part to a nationwide shortage of truck drivers, but it’s not just a lack of truckers to ship flowers that’s affecting the market.

A lot of flowers we get are not grown in the U.S. Other countries are slowly opening after COVID-19, but this still affected flowers getting here in Ohio.

Ann Marie Velchek, manager of Blooming Crazy Flower Shop in Boardman, explained other factors impacting the flower shortage.

“A lot of flowers come from the south where they’ve been having issues in their own countries. Whether it be strikes, hurricanes, volcanoes, all those type of things on top of COVID. They were closed for so long where the workers weren’t able to go get things planted as they normally do,” Velchek said.

Florists at Blooming Crazy are thinking of some creative ways to work around the lack of flowers.

Some florists said they had to start preordering flowers for Mother’s Day months ago.

Blooming Crazy in Boardman says they planned ahead and realized they were running into issues around Valentines Day but they still had a huge demand.

They’ve tripled the staff working to make arrangements and deliver flowers not just for Mother’s Day but also for prom, funerals, etc.

Enough blooms have been coming in to fill the orders, but they when the shop ordered the flowers from the supplier, they weren’t always sure what they were getting.

They haven’t had a general shortage of flowers at their shop, but they have had an issue getting certain types of flowers.

“When we placed an order for a, b, c, d sometimes we didn’t get that. Earlier in the week, we could not get red roses. Now we can get red roses. Then we couldn’t get pink roses at another time,” Velchek said.

Blooming Crazy had to find creative ways to work around this problem, mostly by giving their designers more freedom to build each bouquet.