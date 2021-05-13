Few traffic tie-ups with opening of Meijer store in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBNF) – At a time when many businesses are struggling to hire workers, a new company opened Thursday in Boardman.

The new Meijer store opened along Route 224.

With the already jampacked Route 224 corridor, many worried the mega-retailer would create more traffic problems along the busy stretch of road. It’s only day one, but so far traffic has been moving smoothly.

“We currently have over 320 team members and team leaders that are in the store,” said Dessie Szklany, store director. “I think it’s going to be beautiful from the pricing side of things to being competitive within the market and just the variety alone.”

With the opening of the Meijer store comes 300 new jobs. Also part of Meijer’s business plan is to bring locally sourced produce to the store so customers have a choice.

The 155,000 square foot supercenter is the latest of seven Meijer stores across Northeast Ohio. It features groceries, fresh produce, a bakery, and meat and deli items. There will also be a floral area and garden center.

Other departments include pharmacy, pets, electronics, toys, sports and apparel.