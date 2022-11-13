AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A festive event happening in Austintown Sunday. It’s the Holiday Market and Craft Show.

Vendors are setting up for the Holiday Craft show at Austintown Park. Event coordinator Stacey Willis says the Holiday Craft Show started small and grew so quickly they needed to expand their venue.

There will be fun for everyone in the family!

“Families can come out and grab a bite to eat, they can enjoy the animals but they can also enjoy the park. Talking to a lot of vendors they weren’t aware that Austintown Township park even existed. So this is really neat its like a hidden gem in our community so people are gunna get to experience that,” Stacey Willis, event coordinator.

It’s going on Sunday from 11 to 4 p.m. at Austintown Township Park.

“Vendors coming not only local vendors but we have vendors coming from Akron and the Cleveland area we have a mobile petting zoo we have face painting, so its not just a craft show and its not just shopping,” said Willis.

It is going to be a great day for the Holiday Craft Show, if you have a chance bring the family out today there will be something for everyone. Even a visit from Santa’s Elves!

Make sure you dress warm because it will be a bit chilly.