Festivals and fairs return across the Valley this week

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – After a year of festivals and fairs being canceled in Ohio due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are excited for a big return this year. This week, three area parishes are preparing to welcome people back.

Every year the Girard Mt. Carmel Festival is held from July 12 through July 16. This year those dates fall on a Monday thru Friday schedule.

The last festival was in 2019; last year due to pandemic restrictions it wasn’t possible to have any festivals.

The week will be filled with entertainment, as well as plenty of food vendors and fun activities like bingo happening this Monday, Wednesday and Friday.



Each night this week you can expect a different live band to perform at the festival. The event starts tomorrow in Girard at 6 p.m. The music will start at 7, starting with Dominic Tocco on the first day.



Then on Friday there will be a parade, a special mass service with fireworks closing out the festival at 11 PM.



For more information on what’s happening at the Mt. Carmel Festival, visit their Facebook page.

This week there will also be plenty to do at the Lowellville Mt. Carmel Festival, full of traditional events, including bocce games every night and the babydoll dance Wednesday through Friday.

The Mt. Carmel Band will provide entertainment along with other local artists. A fireworks show on Saturday will close out the festival.

The festivities will kick off today with a spaghetti dinner hosted by the ladies of Lowellville from noon to 4 p.m. today.



Carryout begins at 11 this morning and each dinner is $10 and $5 for children under 12.

The dinner will be held at 102 Washington Street. Each meal includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread and dessert.

Last week the parishioners with Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Niles were getting ready for their annual festival that was postponed last year due to the pandemic. They gathered to help prepare cheese puffs for next weekend.

The recipe itself has been passed down through generations, many people dedicating years to keeping the tradition of it alive.

“I personally have probably been involved maybe for 25 years that I’ve done it, but they’ve been doing it probably since the 70’s,” said Anna Marie Beagle, a Mt. Carmel parishioner.

Organizers are working ahead to beat the demands for the cheese puffs before the start of the festival this coming weekend.



In 2019 they sold roughly 25,000 of them throughout the festival.

Visit WKBN’s list of summer events for upcoming activities.