Festival of the Arts opens in Youngstown Saturday

The event celebration welcomes over 80 local artists every year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday marks the 21st annual Summer Festival of the Arts at Youngstown State University.

The outdoor celebration welcomes over 80 local artists every year.

This year about 24 performing artists execute the work live.

Events are from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and are on and near the YSU campus. It is also open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free to attend.

For more information, watch the interview.

For a complete list of summer events, go to this page on our website.

Are we missing something? Send us your summer 2019 festival or event information here.