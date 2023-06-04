WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — In case you haven’t been one of the many thousands to show up yet, it’s still not too late to check out the last day for the 37th annual Trumbull County African American Achievers Association Festival in downtown Warren.

At the Courthouse Square in Warren, the day is dedicated to “Sunday Gospel,” with praise teams, choirs and other performances.

Festival organizers said this year has been one of their largest turnouts, with a record high attendance at the parade Saturday.

At least 10,000 people have showed up so far to enjoy the many different vendors, food trucks and music.

“Bring our community together, different cultures, just trying to understand what is your culture,” said festival co-chair Ronald White Sr. “We love to love people and want people to love us for who we are and what we are.”

The festival goes until 9 p.m. Sunday.