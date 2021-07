GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday is the last day for the Mount Carmel Festival in Girard.

The day kicked off with a parade from the IFH Club on Wilson Avenue up to Saint Rose Church a couple blocks away.

Then, it was back to some tasty festival food and Italian dishes.

The festival ends Friday night with a fireworks show starting at 11 p.m.

A stretch of Liberty Street will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight, running from State Street to the other side of the Girard-McDonald Bridge.