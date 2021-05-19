Fentanyl, meth found while investigators serve warrant in Columbiana County

The incident happened Tuesday and 10 grams of each drug were found during the investigation

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office helped the county’s Drug Task Force serve an arrest warrant that turned into finding fentanyl and meth.

On Tuesday, investigators served an arrest warrant for Matthew Soldo at a home in the 6300 block of Lisa Lane.

Deputies say multiple people tried to run away during the incident but were caught.

Investigators said the Drug Task Force found 10 grams of fentanyl and 10 grams of meth while searching the home.

Ashley House showed up during the investigation and was arrested for an outstanding warrant.