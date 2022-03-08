WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Following an investigation spanning several months, law enforcement in Warren was able to serve a search warrant at two locations in the city where several drugs and guns were seized.

The Warren Police Department Street Crimes Unit executed two warrants Tuesday. One was on Union Street SW and the other Jefferson Street SW.

Police say both locations were being operated by the same suspect or suspects.

Detectives recovered approximately 526 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 51 grams of crack cocaine, 154 grams of powder cocaine, over five pounds of marijuana, a rifle, a handgun and a hydraulic press.

No suspects were immediately named. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests could follow, according to police.