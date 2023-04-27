WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Police Department held a drug and gun disposal Thursday in Warren.

Items burned come from criminal cases that have already gone through the court system

After a case is over, the judge signs an order for the contraband to be destroyed.

“There are drugs anywhere from fentanyl to cocaine, crack, drug paraphernalia and marijuana and any other drugs that we had gotten off the street and been taken care of thorugh the court system,” said Lt. Greg Hoso, an officer with the Street Crimes Unit. “We get a destruction order from the judge to get all these drugs destroyed.”

The drugs destroyed Thursday were from cases from the past year.