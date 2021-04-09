Fentanyl at center of overdose increase in Trumbull County

Overdoses are higher now than they were during the highest recorded period

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County health officials are concerned over a recent increase in overdose deaths in the county.

They are blaming the “soaring availability” of fentanyl.

According to the Trumbull County Coroner’s Officer, as of February 26, there have ben 25 confirmed overdoses and 10 unconfirmed overdoses in the county. The unconfirmed cases are pending toxicology results.

During the same time in 2017, the year with the highest overdoses on record, there were 12 overdose deaths. In 2018 there were 10, 19 in 2019, and 8 in 2020.

“The availability of the Opioid drug, Fentanyl, continues to be a major concern in our community.

Sometimes Fentanyl is used alone but most of the time it is added into other drugs like heroin,

cocaine, and methamphetamine. Often users are unaware that they are taking the drug and most

underestimate its potency,” health officials wrote.

Residents are urged to take advantage of free Narcan (Naloxone), which is available through Trumbull County Combined Health District.

“Narcan quickly reverses the effects of opioids like heroin and fentanyl” said Frank Migliozzi, Health Commissioner for the Trumbull County Combined Health District. “Anyone can be trained by one of our nurses to administer the life-saving medication and receive a free kit containing two doses.”

If you know an individual in need of help for their addiction, contact the Coleman Access Center at

330-392-1100 for screening and placement into treatment or detox. Or call 211 so that Help Network of NE Ohio may assist you.