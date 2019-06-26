FEMA tours flood-damaged areas in Canfield, Boardman and Poland

FEMA is checking to see if Mahoning County can be added to a statewide disaster declaration

(WKBN) – It has been a month since heavy rains left streets and basements flooded in parts of Canfield, Boardman and Poland.

Wednesday, a survey team with the Federal Emergency Management Agency(FEMA) was looking over damaged homes and businesses.

The Indian Run Drive area in Canfield was hit hard. Many people had no insurance to help cover their losses.

If the areas qualify for a federal disaster declaration, flood victims may receive grants to cover damage costs.

“One of the factors that FEMA is looking at as we’re doing this damage assessment is the extent of insurance coverage that people have, so that is one of the many factors that come into play,” said Gerard Hammink, a spokesman for FEMA.

FEMA is checking to see if Mahoning County can be added to parts of southwestern Ohio struck last month by tornadoes as part of a statewide disaster declaration.

It could be another couple of weeks before there is a decision.