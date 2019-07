The Boardman center will now stay open until further notice

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – FEMA says its Disaster Recovery Center in Boardman will be staying open a little longer.

The center, located in the Boardman Township Administration Building, was only supposed to be open for four days.

It will now stay open until further notice.

The center is helping renters, homeowners and businesses affected by storms and flooding from May 27-29.

It is open from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.