FEMA, overwhelmed with calls for COVID-19 funeral reimbursements, urges patience

(WKBN) – FEMA says its funeral assistance program for families of COVID-19 victims was overwhelmed with a million calls on the first day.

The agency said it was too much for its call centers and caused technical issues. Most of those calls came within the first 90 minutes that the hotline was open.

FEMA asked for patience, saying that there is no deadline to apply and reassuring those who lost loved ones to the pandemic that they will be able to open a case.

The FEMA hotline phone number is 844-684-6333.

It’s open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

FEMA’s funeral assistance is limited to $9,000 per funeral. The death had to happen last year and be due to COVID-19.