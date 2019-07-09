FEMA opening disaster recovery center in Boardman

FEMA will be here for four days, starting this week

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – FEMA is going to set up a local office to help flood and storm victims.

Representatives from many service organizations will be available to discuss disaster assistance programs, to answer questions and to give guidance regarding repairs.

The center will be located at the Boardman Township Administration Building, located at 8299 Market St.

It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12 through Thursday, July 16. It will be closed on Sunday, July 14.



Before visiting the recovery center FEMA said residents should register for federal assistance.

You can do that at DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA App or by calling 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay). TTY users can call 800-462-7585.