FEMA offering extension to get financial help for storm damage

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering an extension on disaster assistance for people suffering from damage after the Memorial Day weekend storms and floods.

FEMA says anyone with damage, including those in Mahoning and Mercer counties, can submit a late application for a low-interest loan.

The money can help you repair, rebuild and recover.

To get that application, head to the Disaster Loan Outreach Center in the Boardman Township Administration Building on Market Street. The office will be open for at least the next few weeks.

You can also call FEMA at 800-621-3362 or register online.

The original deadline was September 3.