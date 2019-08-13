FEMA center in Boardman transitioning into disaster loan center

The center opened July 12 to provide assistance for people dealing with storm damage

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Boardman is closing Thursday, but it will reopen Friday as a Disaster Loan Outreach Center.

The center opened July 12 to provide assistance for those who had damage from tornadoes, storms and flooding in May.

Although it’s closing, people can still get assistance at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

On Friday, representatives with the Small Business Administration will move into the Boardman Township Administration building. They’ll meet with businesses, homeowners and renters to answer their questions, explain the SBA’s disaster loan program, help them complete their applications and close their approved loans.

The Disaster Loan Outreach Center is located at 8299 Market St. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will be closed over the weekend.

Additionally, applicants may apply online using SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.SBA.gov/ELA.

The loan center plans to be open until further notice.

Help is also available by emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov or by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. The deaf and hard-of-hearing may call 800-877-8339.

The last day to register for the SBA’s disaster assistance loan program is September 3.