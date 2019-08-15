FEMA center in Boardman closing after about a month of helping flood victims

If you weren't among the 500 flood victims able to meet with representatives at the outreach center, there's still a way to apply for help

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday was the last day for people hit by the Memorial Day floods to get in-person help from FEMA in Boardman.

After a month in operation and meeting with nearly 500 people, the Federal Emergency Management Agency Outreach Center in Boardman is shutting down.

The center opened in July to help people who suffered damage from the severe flooding.

“While some homes in the area had flooding issues before, so many never had and that indicated the severity of that storm,” said Gerard Hammink, with FEMA.

About 475 people met with counselors at the FEMA center. Another 500 registered for help on their own.

Grants have been awarded to help cover damages.

“In this county, grants have been awarded, approved and awarded, for about $640,000,” Hammink said.

The average grant in this disaster is $2,000. That money goes to addressing immediate needs.

“Loans can get people help to cover other repairs. Grants only are for noninsured losses and only to get a home safe, sanitary and functional,” Hammink said.

People can still get help even though FEMA is leaving town.

“If people have documents which they need to submit with the SBA, tomorrow will be the first day of the disaster loan outreach center,” said John Frederick, with the Small Business Administration. “Basically, the center is here to help close loans, submit documentation and still be able to help people who have been affected by the disaster.”

You can also apply for help online.

The deadline to apply for a loan to cover physical damage is September 3.