YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Felony vandalism charges against three men accused of destroying a sink in a downtown bar were dismissed Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for City Prosecutor Kathy Thompson said the charges were dismissed against Kyle Gamble and Maximilian Dawson, both 21 of Canfield, and Phillip Stanic, 21, of Boardman at the request of the bar’s owner.

The three were arrested April 3 and spent a brief time in jail before posting bond.

They were accused of dislodging a sink from the wall of the Ryes Whiskey Bar on West Federal Street.