Fellows Riverside Gardens shows off tree, light displays

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fellows Riverside Gardens has kicked off its the Festival of Trees display.

Starting Saturday, the community will have a chance to check out the free event.

More than 50 trees will be on display — all decorated by organizations across the Mahoning Valley.

Community Engagement Director Jaime Yohman said it’s a great opportunity for those organizations.

“To showcase what they offer to the community and just give a little bit of insight and information to the public on how they can help with needs in the community,” Yohman said.



The Festival of Trees opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. Saturday.

You will be able to see the tree display Tuesday through Sunday, through January 7.

You can also check out the Winter Nights light display at the same location.

The Winter Nights display is going to be the first three Saturdays in December. Because it is a light display, the garden hours will be extended until 7 p.m. on those days.