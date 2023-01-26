WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students and staff at Warren G. Harding High School took strides to keep Chassidy Broadstone’s memory alive on Thursday.

Jan. 26 marks one week since Broadstone was killed in a fire on Nevada Avenue NW. Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

On Thursday, her fellow Raiders honored her memory.

“There’s a lot I could say about her but she was a very kind person, she was outgoing,” said senior Lauri Baker, Broadstone’s friend.

For Baker, it has been a difficult week since losing her good friend.

“I’ve been trying to pass through school but it’s just, it’s hard knowing that somebody that was there every day for you, waiting for you, you can no longer wait for them because they’re no longer here,” Baker said.

Baker was among the roughly 900 students, not including staff, who came together for Broadstone. The students, most of whom were wearing green, walked in silence to honor Broadstone’s life.

During the memory walk, the students held signs they made that read “Long Live Chassidy” and “Rest in Heaven” — their way of trying to cope with Broadstone’s devastating loss.

“In times of tragedy, we all seem to just come together as one,” said Zipporah Ball, senior class president.

“Our students are hurting right now. They are going through a very difficult time with the grieving process but they have stepped it up,” said Principal Sandra Williams.

Members of student council have been selling ice cream for Broadstone during lunches this week. Proceeds from the sales will be donated to her family.

“The last thing that, you know, someone should have to worry about when they have to bury their child is anything financial,” Ball said.

