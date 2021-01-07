‘Feline Fix Fest’ underway at Angels for Animals

From now until March 1, Angels For Animals is hosting their "Feline Fix Fest"

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – From now until March 1, Angels For Animals is hosting their “Feline Fix Fest.”

To get involved, all you have to do is visit Angels building between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and schedule your appointment. Then, you’ll be given a voucher to come back with your cat.

In this program, donors sponsor a cat for $40. That’s how Angels is able to only charge $20 per fix.

They say in the long run, this event helps hundreds of cats from being born and neglected.

“If we can get these cates before they have the first litter, that is what is so important about this program,” said Diane Less, found of Angels for Animals. “It is just crushing when we get into summer months and we are getting 50 or 60 cats a day left here. It’s unnecessary.”

Angels For Animals is also fundraising right now through “Diane’s Birthday Bash.” Tickets are being sold for raffle drawings now until the middle of January. More information is available on the Angels for Animals Facebook page.

