Fees for Youngstown Fire rescue services to begin around the first of the year

The Youngstown Fire Department will soon start charging people who don't live in the city for some of its services

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department will soon be charging fees for some of its services for people who don’t live in the city.

The fees will be limited to car crashes, hazardous materials and special rescues like swift water and confined spaces.

On Thursday, Fire Chief Barry Finley presented city council’s finance committee with what will likely be the contract for Fire Recovery USA of California, which will handle the billing.

Finley removed several items from the original contract because he said they weren’t needed.

“For instance, landing zone. We have a hospital inside the city so there’s no reason. In my 30 years as a paramedic, I’ve never done — I know how but I’ve never done — a landing zone.”

Youngstown residents will only pay what their insurance companies will pay. People living outside of Youngstown will have their insurance companies billed, then be held responsible for paying the rest.

The fees should start around the first of the year.