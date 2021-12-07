Feds: Youngstown man who skipped bail in gun case lied 7 times to buy guns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An indictment unsealed in federal court Monday charges a West Side man who prosecutors said was a shooting suspect who skipped a municipal court appearance on a gun charge with lying while buying guns seven separate times.

The indictment for Isiah Joseph Helms, 21, of Oregon Avenue, which was originally handed down Sept. 30 in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio, was unsealed after Helms was arrested Monday in Columbus.

Besides the federal warrant, Helms also has warrants from Youngstown Municipal Court on an improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle charge after he was arrested July 6 by city police.

When he was arraigned on that charge in municipal court, prosecutors asked for a bond of $4,000, saying he was a suspect in several recent shootings. A visiting judge, however, followed a recommendation from the court’s pretrial services program and ordered that he be released without bail. Helms never showed up for his preliminary hearing, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He also has a warrant pending from common pleas court because he was indicted Sept. 23 on charges of failure to appear in court and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. It is unclear from court records, however, if those charges stem from his municipal court case.

In the federal case, Helms is accused of lying when buying guns seven times between Sept. 17 and Sept. 28, 2020, at a Youngstown Poland Road gun store in Boardman.

The indictment said that Helms lied because he said on forms he filled out that he was the buyer of the guns. However, according to the indictment, someone else was really buying the guns.

The indictment said Helms bought four Glock .40-caliber semiautomatic handguns, two Glock 9mm semiautomatic handguns and a .45-caliber Glock semiautomatic handgun.

In the state case, reports said Helms was in a car with two other people that police pulled over about 5:45 p.m. July 6 at Canfield and Rogers roads for excessive window tint. Reports said the driver of the car did not have a license or insurance and gave officers consent to search the car.

When asked if he had anything illegal, reports said Helms told police that he had a gun and asked if he was going to jail. Reports did not say if officers answered.

After all three men were out of the car, police searched it and found a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine inside a backpack and another loaded 9mm handgun underneath the passenger’s seat, reports said.

Reports said the guns were within reach of both Ty Lend Lewis, 19 and Helms.

Lewis was also released with no bond and he returned to court for his preliminary hearing. His case was bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury, where it is pending after he was indicted by a grand jury.

When both men were arraigned in municipal court, prosecutors said both men had been suspects in recent shootings where revenge was a motive. Although neither man had a criminal record, prosecutors asked for bonds of $4,000 apiece for each man.

Both men were released without bond, however. At the time, Helms said he was done with court.

“I ain’t ever coming back here,” he said. “It’s my first and last time.”