Feds unseal indictments against three on firearms charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Indictments were unsealed today in separate cases charging three men with federal firearms offenses.

Charges of possessing an unregistered firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm were filed against Brandon Turjonis, 33, of Youngstown, after he was arrested following a June 19 standoff at an Aberdeen Avenue home on the South Side.

Police were called to the street for a report of a man walking around with a gun and when they arrived they saw Turjonis outside with a gun. He then went inside the home and did not come out for about three hours until he was talked out by a negotiator with the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team.

Inside the home police found a an AK-47 type semiautomatic rifle that was not registered to him. Turjonis is not allowed to have or be around a gun because of a 2015 conviction in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for attempted endangering children and illegal cultivation of marijuana.

His case was bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury in August and he was indicted. He was found competent to stand trial Jan. 29. He is presently in the Trumbull County jail on a probation violation.

Also indicted was Derrick Eggleston, 34, of Warren on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment in the case said Eggleston had a .38-caliber handgun Aug. 11 despite a 2017 federal conviction for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine.

Eggleston was arrested by Warren police Aug. 11, but no other details of the case are known. He is the only of the three to have an arraignment date set. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan D. Greenburg.

Tremon Dukes, 23, of Austintown, faces a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person with a prior misdemeanor domestic violence conviction.

Dukes’ charges come after a September arrest by Campbell police where an indictment said he had a 9mm semiautomatic pistol.

Dukes is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2018 conviction in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for aggravated trafficking in drugs and a January 2019 conviction in Mahoning County Area Court for domestic violence.