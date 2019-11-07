Feds unseal indictment charging Warren man with drug, gun crimes

Prosecutors said he used a Main Avenue SW home to sell drugs

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An indictment was unsealed Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio charging a Warren man with gun and drug crimes.

Charles Moore, 38, faces two counts of distribution of heroin; a count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute carfentanil; maintaining a drug premises; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The indictment was issued Sept. 26, but it was not unsealed until Moore was arrested.

The indictment charges Moore with selling heroin on March 6, 2018 and March 12, 2018, and selling carfentanil and cocaine on May 1 of this year.

He is also charged with using a Main Avenue SW home in Warren for selling drugs from March 6, 2018 until May 1 of this year and having a .38-caliber revolver and 9mm semiautomatic handgun, both on May 1.

Moore is not allowed to own or be around guns because of an April 2014 conviction in federal court in another drug case.