YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal indictment charging two men with selling opiates from November 2020 until April was unsealed Monday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

Aaron T. Profanchik Sr., 31 of Youngstown and Ferrell W. Ravnell, 28, of Austintown, were both indicted Dec. 2 but the indictment was not unsealed until Monday because both men have been arrested.

Profanchik is charged with possession with intent to distribute carfentanil, fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl and three counts of distribution of fentanyl and heroin.

Ravnell is charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute carfentanil, fentanyl and heroin, four counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl and heroin, distribution of carfentanil, fentanyl and heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Arraignment information for the two has not been set.

The case has been assigned to U.S. Judge James S. Gwin.

The indictment accuses the two of selling the drugs several times over a period of about six months.

Ravnell is accused of having a .45-caliber handgun, a .40-caliber handgun and $2,610 cash on April 14 “at a location in Austintown, Ohio,” according to the indictment.

Prosecutors are looking to seize the money and the guns.