YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An indictment unsealed Tuesday in federal court charges two men with keeping a house in Warren to sell drugs from.

William Crenshaw, 24, and Cory Richards, 28, were indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances; maintaining a drug premises; two counts of distribution of controlled substances; and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The indictment was issued April 6 in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio and unsealed Tuesday. The case has been assigned to U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent. Arraignment dates for both men have not been set yet.

The two are accused of using a house on Crainwood Drive in Warren from February to July 2022 to keep drugs that they would sell.

The indictment says the two were selling fentanyl. The indictment records seven instances of drug transactions between Feb. 22, 2022 and July 21, 2022.

Arraignments will be handled by U.S. Magistrate Judge James E. Grimes Jr.