Feds unseal indictment accusing Youngstown man of using south side home to sell drugs

The indictment charges him with selling cocaine on four separate occasions in January and February

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An indictment unsealed in federal court last week accuses a Youngstown man of using a home to sell drugs.

Juwuan Phifer, 37, faces four counts of distribution of cocaine and single counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, using and maintaining a drug premises and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The indictment was issued Oct. 22 and unsealed Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

Phifer is expected to be arraigned before U.S. Judge John R. Adams.

The indictment charges Phifer with selling cocaine on four separate occasions between Jan. 7 and Feb. 6, and possessing cocaine and fentanyl on Feb. 12.

Phifer is also accused of using a home on Bancroft Avenue to sell drugs and for having a .40-caliber handgun on Feb. 12. He is not allowed to have a gun because of a February 2001 aggravated robbery conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Investigators served the warrant Feb. 12 at the Bancroft Avenue home and, at the time, took Phifer into custody on a parole violation. He was ultimately released on bond.

More stories from WKBN.com: